March 2 England beat West Indies by three wickets with 31 balls remaining in the second of three one-day internationals at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in North Sound, Antigua on Sunday.

Scores:

West Indies 159 all out in 44.2 overs (L. Simmons 70; S. Parry 3-32) v England 163-7 in 44.5 overs (M. Lumb 39)

West Indies won the first one-day international by 15 runs on Feb. 28.

Third and final one-day international to be played at same venue on Wednesday.