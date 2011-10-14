Cricket-Australia yet to work out how to stop Kohli - Lehmann
Feb 7 Australia have yet to work out a plan to foil India captain Virat Kohli beyond bowling well and hoping for some "luck" against the in-form batsman, coach Darren Lehmann has said.
HYDERABAD, India, Oct 14 India beat England by 126 runs in the first of five one-day internationals on Friday.
Scores: India 300-7 in 50 overs (S. Raina 61, MS Dhoni 87 not out) v England 174 all out in 36.1 overs (A. Cook 60; R. Jadeja 3-34, R. Ashwin 3-35). (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Toby Davis; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
MELBOURNE, Feb 7 Australia's cricketers have demanded a review of performance-related pay for contracted players who stand to take another financial hit after an under-strength one-day international team was defeated by New Zealand last week.
LONDON, Feb 6 Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.