HYDERABAD, India, Oct 14 India beat England by 126 runs in the first of five one-day internationals on Friday.

Scores: India 300-7 in 50 overs (S. Raina 61, MS Dhoni 87 not out) v England 174 all out in 36.1 overs (A. Cook 60; R. Jadeja 3-34, R. Ashwin 3-35).