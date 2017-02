NEW DELHI, Oct 17 India beat England by eight wickets in the second one-day international at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Monday.

India lead the five-match series 2-0.

Scores: England 237 all out in 48.2 overs (R. Vinay Kumar 4-30) v India 238-2 in 36.4 overs (G. Gambhir 84 not out, V. Kohli 112 not out).