MOHALI, India, Oct 20 India beat England by five wickets with four balls remaining in the third one-day international on Thursday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Scores: England 298-4 in 50 overs (J. Trott 98 not out, K. Pietersen 64, S. Patel 70 not out) v India 300-5 in 49.2 overs (A. Rahane 91, G. Gambhir 58).