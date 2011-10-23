MUMBAI, Oct 23 India beat England by six wickets in the fourth one-day international at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

India lead the five match series 4-0.

Scores: England 220 all out in 46.1 overs (V. Aaron 3-24, R. Ashwin 3-38) v India 223-4 in 40.1 overs (S. Raina 80, V. Kohli 86 not out; S. Finn 3-45).