Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
MUMBAI, Oct 23 India beat England by six wickets in the fourth one-day international at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
India lead the five match series 4-0.
Scores: England 220 all out in 46.1 overs (V. Aaron 3-24, R. Ashwin 3-38) v India 223-4 in 40.1 overs (S. Raina 80, V. Kohli 86 not out; S. Finn 3-45). (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Toby Davis; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)