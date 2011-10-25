KOLKATA, Oct 25 India beat England by 95 runs in the fifth and final one-day international at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

India won the five-match series 5-0.

Scores: India 271-8 in 50 overs (MS Dhoni 75 not out; S. Patel 3-57) v England 176 all out in 37 overs (C. Kieswetter 63, A. Cook 60; R Jadeja 4-33).

(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Toby Davis; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more cricket stories