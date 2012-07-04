July 4 The third one-day international between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham was abandoned due to rain on Wednesday without a ball being bowled.

The match, which had been due to start at 1300 GMT, was delayed after persistent showers left the outfield waterlogged.

A break in the weather allowed the umpires to schedule a 28-over-aside contest but the rain returned and the match was called off.

England lead the series 2-0 with the fourth match scheduled for Durham on Saturday. (Writing by Tom Bartlett in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)