WELLINGTON, March 18 New Zealand were 162 for two in their second innings, still 49 runs from making England bat again, when play was abandoned due to rain on the fifth day of the second test at the Basin Reserve on Monday. The match ended in a draw.
Scores: England 465 (J. Trott 121, N. Compton 100, K. Pietersen 73, M. Prior 82; B. Martin 4-130) v New Zealand 254 (B. McCullum 69, BJ Watling 60; S. Broad 6-51) & 162-2 (K. Williamson 55 not out). (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)