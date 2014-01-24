UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
Jan 24 England beat Australia by 57 runs in the fourth one-day international in Perth on Friday.
Australia lead five-match series 3-1.
Scores: England 316-8 in 50 overs (Jos Buttler 71, Ben Stokes 70, Ian Bell 55; James Faulkner 4-67) v Australia 259 all out in 47.4 overs (Aaron Finch 108; Ben Stokes 4-39, Tim Bresnan 3-45). (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.