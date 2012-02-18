Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
Feb 18 England beat Pakistan by nine wickets in the third one-day international at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Scores: Pakistan 222 in 50 overs (Umar Akmal 50, Shahid Afridi 51) v England 226-1 in 37.2 overs (A. Cook 80, K. Pietersen 111 not out).
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
