WELLINGTON Feb 9 England beat New Zealand by 40 runs in the first Twenty20 international at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The second match is at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Scores: England 214-7 (E. Morgan, 46, L. Wright 42, J. Bairstow 38) v New Zealand 174-9 (M. Guptill 44; S. Broad 4-24, S. Finn 3-39) (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)