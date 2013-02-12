UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia respect Kohli despite 'offensive' claims
* India ex-captain Gavaskar flays ICC for no action against Smith (Recasts with Saker, Handscomb quotes)
Feb 12 New Zealand beat England by 55 runs in the second Twenty20 international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday to level the three match series 1-1.
The third and final match is at Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday.
Scores: New Zealand 192-6 (B. McCullum 74, M. Guptill 47, H. Rutherford 40; J. Dernbach 3-38) v England 137 all out in 19.3 overs (J. Buttler 54; J. Franklin 4-15, I. Butler 2-9). (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
* India ex-captain Gavaskar flays ICC for no action against Smith (Recasts with Saker, Handscomb quotes)
* Will join squad in India before third test (Recasts with chief selector quotes)
* Boult takes four in South African innings (Updates at close)