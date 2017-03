NAPIER Feb 20 England beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the second one-day international at McLean Park in Napier on Wednesday to level the one-day series at 1-1.

Scores: New Zealand 269 in 48.5 overs (R. Taylor 100, B. McCullum 74; J. Anderson 5-34, C. Woakes 3-68) v England 270-2 in 47.4 overs (A. Cook 78, J. Root 79 not out, J. Trott 65 not out) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)