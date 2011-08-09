(Updates with Dhoni quotes)
By Richard Sydenham
BIRMINGHAM, England Aug 9 England captain
Andrew Strauss has been given no indication that the third test
against India will not go ahead as scheduled in Birmingham on
Wednesday despite inner city rioting and looting.
The violence started in the north London suburb of Tottenham
on Saturday and spread to the midlands city of Birmingham,
Liverpool and Bristol. England's friendly soccer international
against the Netherlands at Wembley on Wednesday has been called
off.
"A few of the guys were out earlier yesterday but we got
advice from our security manager to come back to the hotel as
there were disturbances in the city centre. Players have been
advised to stay in the hotel for now," Strauss told a news
conference on Tuesday.
"We have not been given any indication that the match is not
going to go ahead. There are bigger things going on in the
country at the moment but to say it's affected us would be
wrong.
"Our security manager is there for a reason and he has to
decide if it is safe for us to play cricket and at the moment he
says it's 100 percent safe. We don't feel unsafe."
Strauss said the match at Edgbaston was an opportunity for
cricket to put a feelgood factor back into the news pages.
England, who can overtake India at the top of the world rankings
if they win the four-test series by a two-match margin, won the
first two games easily.
"Clearly, it's not our proudest moment as a country. When
you watch those things on the TV it's horrific but they haven't
affected our preparations for this test match," he said.
India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said his team were just
concentrating on preparing for the match.
"We were outside shopping in the city centre," he said. "We
came back and had plans to go for dinner but our security
officer said it's better to stay in the hotel.
"There's quite good food in the hotel so we didn't really
complain and made the most of the evening.
"We'll just try to do what's in our control, which is
preparing for the game. Whatever else happens is secondary. We
are avoiding things we can avoid, doing the things we can do to
be secure. Let's hope there isn't any security scare."
