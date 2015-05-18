LONDON May 18 Joe Root was named on Monday as England's cricketer of the year for 2014-15, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

The 24-year-old right-hander, appointed as test vice-captain last week, has scored 1,135 test runs at an average of nearly 95 and made three one-day international centuries since last year's home test series against Sri Lanka.

Root won the vote by members of the cricket media ahead of batsman Gary Ballance, fast bowler James Anderson and all-rounder Moeen Ali.

England start a two-test home series against New Zealand at Lord's on Thursday followed by five Ashes tests against Australia.

Charlotte Edwards was named England women's player of the year having captained the side to one-day series victories over India and New Zealand.

