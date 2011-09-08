Cricket-Australia yet to work out how to stop Kohli - Lehmann
Feb 7 Australia have yet to work out a plan to foil India captain Virat Kohli beyond bowling well and hoping for some "luck" against the in-form batsman, coach Darren Lehmann has said.
LONDON, Sept 8 The England and Wales Cricket board announced on Thursday the schedule for England's forthcoming series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.
The teams will play three tests, four one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals starting in January.
Pakistan v England
Jan 17-21 - first test in Dubai
Jan 25-29 - second test Abu Dhabi
Feb 3-7 - third Test, Dubai
Feb 13 - first ODI, Abu Dhabi
Feb 15 - second ODI, Abu Dhabi
Feb 18 - third ODI, Dubai
Feb 21 - fourth ODI, Dubai
Feb 23 - first Twenty20, Dubai
Feb 25 - second Twnety20, Dubai
Feb 27 - third Twenty20, Abu Dhabi (Reporting by Toby Davis)
MELBOURNE, Feb 7 Australia's cricketers have demanded a review of performance-related pay for contracted players who stand to take another financial hit after an under-strength one-day international team was defeated by New Zealand last week.
LONDON, Feb 6 Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.