LONDON, Sept 28 England will play three-test series against West Indies and South Africa next year separated by a five-match one-day series against Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

The home side, who replaced India as the world's top-ranked test nation this year, will play 14 one-day internationals, including a match against Scotland, and four Twenty20 games during a crowded summer.

"With England looking to maintain its position as the number one side in the ICC's World Test rankings and also preparing to defend the world T20 title in Sri Lanka next autumn, interest in next summer's international programme will be intense," ECB chief executive David Collier said in a statement.

"A record number of people attended this season's international fixtures and with an exciting summer in prospect again in 2012, we would urge spectators to buy tickets early in order to avoid disappointment."

Test match schedule:

West Indies First test, Lord's, May 17-20 Second test, Trent Bridge, May 25-29 Third test, Edgbaston, June 7-11

South Africa First test, Oval, July 19-23 Second test, Headingley, Aug. 2-6 Third test, Lord's, Aug. 16-20

