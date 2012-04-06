(Updates at close)

COLOMBO, April 6 Scoreboard at the close of the fourth day of the second and final test between Sri Lanka and England on Friday.

Sri Lanka first innings 275 (M.Jayawardene 105, T.Samaraweera 54, A.Mathews 57)

England first innings 460 (A.Strauss 61, A.Cook 94, J.Trott 64, K.Pietersen 151; R. Herath 6-133)

Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 4-0) D. Prasad c Bresnan b Finn 34 L. Thirimanne c Strauss b Anderson 11 T. Dilshan c Anderson b Swann 35 K. Sangakkara c Prior b Swann 21 M. Jayawardene not out 55 T. Samaraweera b Swann 47 S. Randiv b Swann 0 A. Mathews not out 3 Extras (b-4, lb-6, w-2) 12 Total (six wickets, 91 overs) 218

Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-64 3-104 4-125 5-215 6-215

Bowling: Anderson 16-6-27-1, Finn 15-1-30-1 (1w), Swann 26-1-82-4, Bresnan 11-5-14-0 (1w), Patel 19-6-37-0, Pietersen 4-0-18-0

Sri Lanka lead the two-test series 1-0.

