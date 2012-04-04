COLOMBO, April 4 Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the second test between Sri Lanka and England on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat.

Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 238-6) L. Thirimanne lbw b Anderson 8 T. Dilshan c Prior b Anderson 14 K. Sangakkara c Strauss b Anderson 0 M. Jayawardene lbw b Swann 105 T. Samaraweera lbw b Bresnan 54 A. Mathews c Strauss b Swann 57 P. Jayawardene c Prior b Finn 7 S. Randiv c Pietersen b Swann 12 D. Prasad not out 12 R. Herath c Prior b Bresnan 2 S. Lakmal b Swann 0 Extras (b-4) 4 Total (all out, 111.1 overs) 275

Fall of wickets: 1-21 2-21 3-30 4-154 5-216 6-227 7-258 8-261 9-270

Bowling: Anderson 22-5-62-3, Finn 22-4-51-1, Bresnan 21-3-47-2, Patel 16-3-32-0, Swann 28.1-4-75-4, Pietersen 2-0-4-0

England first innings A. Strauss not out 42 A. Cook not out 40 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (no wicket, 36 overs) 83

To bat: J. Trott, K. Pietersen, I. Bell. M. Prior, S. Patel, T. Bresnan, G. Swann, J. Anderson, S. Finn

Bowling (to date): Lakmal 9-1-27-0 (1nb), Prasad 6-3-13-0, Herath 12-0-33-0, Dilshan 3-1-3-0, Randiv 6-2-7-0

Sri Lanka lead two-test series 1-0 (Editing by John O'Brien)