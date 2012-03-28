(Updates at close)

GALLE, March 28 Scoreboard at the close of the third day of the first test between Sri Lanka and England on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka first innings 318 (M. Jayawardene 180; J.Anderson 5-72)

England first innings 193 (I. Bell 52; R. Herath 6-74)

Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 84-5) L. Thirimanne b Swann 6 T. Dilshan b Broad 0 K. Sangakkara c Bell b Swann 14 M. Jayawardene c Anderson b Swann 5 T. Samaraweera st Prior b Swann 36 D. Chandimal c Pietersen b Panesar 31 S. Randiv lbw b Swann 18 P. Jayawardene not out 61 R. Herath b Swann 7 C. Welegedara c Strauss b Panesar 13 S. Lakmal run out 13 Extras (b-1, lb-4, nb-4, w-1) 10 Total (all out, 84.3 overs) 214

Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-8 3-14 4-41 5-72 6-114 7-115 8-127 9-167 10-214

Bowling: Anderson 10.3-2-26-0, Broad 11-2-33-1 (nb-4, w-1), Swann 30-5-82-6, Panesar 24-6-59-2, Patel 9-4-9-0

England second innings A. Strauss c Dilshan b Herath 27 A. Cook c P Jayawardene b Herath 14 J. Trott not out 40 K. Pietersen not out 29 Extras:(lb-1) 1 Total (two wickets, 40 overs) 111

Fall of wickets: 1-31 2-48

Bowling: Welegedara 5-2-16-0, Lakmal 3-1-9-0, Herath 15-3-52-2, Dilshan 9-1-14-0, Randiv 8-1-19-0

