Cricket-India squad for first two tests against Australia
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian selectors named the following 16-member squad for the first two tests of the four-match home series against Australia starting next week:
GALLE, March 28 Scoreboard at the close of the third day of the first test between Sri Lanka and England on Wednesday.
Sri Lanka first innings 318 (M. Jayawardene 180; J.Anderson 5-72)
England first innings 193 (I. Bell 52; R. Herath 6-74)
Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 84-5) L. Thirimanne b Swann 6 T. Dilshan b Broad 0 K. Sangakkara c Bell b Swann 14 M. Jayawardene c Anderson b Swann 5 T. Samaraweera st Prior b Swann 36 D. Chandimal c Pietersen b Panesar 31 S. Randiv lbw b Swann 18 P. Jayawardene not out 61 R. Herath b Swann 7 C. Welegedara c Strauss b Panesar 13 S. Lakmal run out 13 Extras (b-1, lb-4, nb-4, w-1) 10 Total (all out, 84.3 overs) 214
Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-8 3-14 4-41 5-72 6-114 7-115 8-127 9-167 10-214
Bowling: Anderson 10.3-2-26-0, Broad 11-2-33-1 (nb-4, w-1), Swann 30-5-82-6, Panesar 24-6-59-2, Patel 9-4-9-0
England second innings A. Strauss c Dilshan b Herath 27 A. Cook c P Jayawardene b Herath 14 J. Trott not out 40 K. Pietersen not out 29 Extras:(lb-1) 1 Total (two wickets, 40 overs) 111
Fall of wickets: 1-31 2-48
Bowling: Welegedara 5-2-16-0, Lakmal 3-1-9-0, Herath 15-3-52-2, Dilshan 9-1-14-0, Randiv 8-1-19-0
ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 Former test opener Nasir Jamshed has become the third player to be suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as part of its ongoing investigation into corruption.
WELLINGTON, Feb 14 New Zealand has moved the fourth one-day international against South Africa away from Napier's McLean Park after an investigation into an abandoned match against Australia found problems with drainage and irrigation at the venue.