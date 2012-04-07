COLOMBO, April 7 Scoreboard at end of second
test between Sri Lanka and England on the fifth and final day on
Saturday. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat.
Sri Lanka first innings 275
(M Jayawardene 112)
England first innings 460
(K Pietersen 151, R Herath 6-133)
Sri Lanka second innings
(overnight 218-6)
D Prasad c Bresnan b Finn 34
L Thirimanne c Strauss b Anderson 11
T Dilshan c Anderson b Swann 35
K Sangakkara c Prior b Swann 21
M Jayawardene c Cook b Swann 64
T Samaraweera b Swann 47
S Randiv b Swann 0
A Mathews c Strauss b Finn 46
P Jayawardene b Swann 2
R Herath c Anderson b Patel 2
S Lakmal not out 4
Extras (b-4, lb-6, w-2) 12
Total (all out, 118.5 overs) 278
Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-64, 3-104, 4-125,
5-215, 6-215, 7-238, 8-242, 9-251, 10-278.
Bowling: Anderson 20-6-36-1, Finn 15.5-1-30-2
(w-1), Swann 40-1-106-6, Bresnan 14-5-24-0 (w-1), Patel
25-7-54-1, Pietersen 4-0-18-0.
England second innings
A Strauss b Dilshan 0
A Cook not out 49
J Trott lbw b Herath 5
K Pietersen not out 42
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (two wickets, 19.4 overs) 97
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-31.
Bowling: Dilshan 7.4-1-43-1, Herath 9-0-37-1,
Randiv 3-0-16-0.
Result: England won by eight wickets
Series drawn 1-1
