GALLE, March 27 Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the first test between Sri Lanka and England on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat.

Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 289-8) L. Thirimanne c Swann b Anderson 3 T. Dilshan c Strauss b Broad 11 K. Sangakkara c Prior b Anderson 0 M. Jayawardene c Prior b Anderson 180 T. Samaraweera run out 20 D. Chandimal c Bell b Patel 27 P. Jayawardene lbw b Anderson 23 S. Randiv run out 12 R. Herath lbw b Patel 5 C. Welegedara b Anderson 19 S. Lakmal not out 0 Extras (lb-14, nb-4) 18 Total (all out, 96.3 overs) 318

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-11, 3-15, 4-67, 5-128, 6-170, 7-191, 8-203, 9-307, 10-318

Bowling: Anderson 26.3-5-72-5, Broad 21-3-71-1 (nb-4), Panesar 23-11-42-0, Swann 23-3-92-0, Patel 9-1-27-2

England first innings A. Strauss lbw b Herath 26 A. Cook lbw b Lakmal 0 J. Trott st P Jayawardene b Herath 12 K. Pietersen b Welegedara 3 I. Bell b Herath 52 M. Prior lbw b Herath 7 S. Patel lbw b Herath 2 S. Broad lbw b Herath 28 G. Swann c Dilshan b Randiv 24 J. Anderson not out 23 M. Panesar lbw b Randiv 13 Extras (lb-2, w-1) 3 Total (all out, 46.4 overs) 193

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-40, 3-43, 4-65, 5-72, 6-92, 7-122, 8-157, 9-157, 10-193

Bowling: Welegedara 11-2-46-1, Lakmal 9-2-45-1 (w-1), Herath 19-5-74-6, Randiv 7.4-0-26-2

