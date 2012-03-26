GALLE, March 26 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the first cricket test between Sri Lanka and England at Galle on Monday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat.

Sri Lanka first innings L. Thirimanne c Swann b Anderson 3 T. Dilshan c Strauss b Broad 11 K. Sangakkara c Prior b Anderson 0 M. Jayawardene not out 30 T Samaraweera not out 19 Extras (nb-3) 3 Total (for 3 wkts; 30 overs) 66

Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-11 3-15

To bat: D. Chandimal, P. Jayawardene, S. Randiv, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, C. Welegedara

Bowling (to date): Anderson 6-3-10-2, Broad 7-0-20-1 (nb-3), Panesar 8-5-10-0, Swann 6-1-18-0, Patel 3-1-8-0 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)