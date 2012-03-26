Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
GALLE, March 26 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the first cricket test between Sri Lanka and England at Galle on Monday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat.
Sri Lanka first innings L. Thirimanne c Swann b Anderson 3 T. Dilshan c Strauss b Broad 11 K. Sangakkara c Prior b Anderson 0 M. Jayawardene not out 30 T Samaraweera not out 19 Extras (nb-3) 3 Total (for 3 wkts; 30 overs) 66
Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-11 3-15
To bat: D. Chandimal, P. Jayawardene, S. Randiv, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, C. Welegedara
Bowling (to date): Anderson 6-3-10-2, Broad 7-0-20-1 (nb-3), Panesar 8-5-10-0, Swann 6-1-18-0, Patel 3-1-8-0 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.