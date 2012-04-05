COLOMBO, April 5 Scoreboard at the close of the third day of the second test between Sri Lanka and England on Thursday.

Sri Lanka first innings 275

England first innings (overnight 154-1) A. Strauss c P. Jayawardene b Dilshan 61 A. Cook c M. Jayawardene b Dilshan 94 J. Trott c M Jayawardene b Herath 64 K. Pietersen lbw b Herath 151 I. Bell c Randiv b Prasad 18 M. Prior c Prasad b Herath 11 S. Patel c Prasad b Randiv 29 T. Bresnan b Herath 5 G. Swann c Dilshan b Herath 17 J. Anderson lbw b Herath 2 S. Finn not out 2 Extras (b-1 lb-2 nb-2 w-1) 6 Total (all out, 152.3 overs) 460

Fall of wickets: 1-122 2-213 3-253 4-347 5-380 6-411 7-419 8-454, 9-458 10-460.

Bowling: Lakmal 22-4-81-0(2nb), Prasad 23-8-63-1(1w), Herath 53-9-133-6, Dilshan 20-4-73-2, Randiv 34.3-4-107-1.

Sri Lanka second innings D. Prasad not out 0 L. Thirimanne not out 0 Extras (lb-4) 4 Total (no wicket, 1 over) 4

Bowling: Anderson 1-1-0-0.

