Oct 14 Scoreboard from the first one-day international between India and England at Hyderabad on Friday.

India innings P. Patel run out 9 A. Rahane st Kieswetter b Swann 15 G. Gambhir lbw b Dernbach 32 V. Kohli c Pietersen b Patel 37 S. Raina c Bairstow b Finn 61 MS Dhoni not out 87 R. Jadeja run out 27 R. Ashwin run out 8 P. Kumar not out 1 Extras (lb-4, w-18, nb-1) 23 Total (for seven wickets; 50 overs) 300

Did not bat: R. Vinay Kumar, U. Yadav

Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-52 3-79 4-123 5-195 6-260 7-282

Bowling: Bresnan 10-0-66-0 (4w), Finn 9-0-67-1 (1nb, 2w), Dernbach 10-0-58-1 (6w), Swann 10-1-35-1, Patel 8-0-49-1, Bopara 3-0-21-0

England innings A. Cook c Vinay Kumar b Jadeja 60 C. Kieswetter c Dhoni b Kumar 7 K. Pietersen run out 19 J. Trott b Jadeja 26 R. Bopara c & b Ashwin 8 J. Bairstow c & b Jadeja 3 S. Patel b Yadav 16 T. Bresnan st Dhoni b Ashwin 4 G. Swann b Yadav 8 S. Finn not out 18 J. Dernbach b Ashwin 2 Extras (w-3) 3 Total (all out; 36.1 overs) 174

Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-40 3-111 4-120 5-124 6-126 7-134 8-148 9-163

Bowling: P. Kumar 8-1-38-1 (1w), Vinay Kumar 5-0-24-0, Kohli 3-0-11-0, Yadav 5-0-32-2 (1w), Ashwin 8.1-0-35-3 (1w), Jadeja 7-0-34-3

Result: India won by 126 runs