Oct 17 Scoreboard from the second one-day international between India and England in New Delhi on Monday.

England innings A. Cook c Jadeja b P. Kumar 0 C. Kiewswetter c Kohli b Vinay Kumar 0 J. Trott c Dhoni b Vinay Kumar 34 K. Pietersen c Dhoni b Yadav 46 R. Bopara lbw b Ashwin 36 J. Bairstow c Kohli b Jadeja 35 S. Patel lbw b Yadav 42 T. Bresnan c Raina b Vinay Kumar 12 G. Swann b Vinay Kumar 7 S. Finn not out 6 J. Dernbach run out 3 Extras (lb-5, w-11) 16 Total (all out; 48.2 overs) 237

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-0 3-48 4-121 5-121 6-207 7-211 8-227 9-229

Bowling: P. Kumar 9-1-40-1 (2w), Vinay Kumar 9-1-30-4 (1w), Kohli 5-0-18-0, Yadav 8.2-0-50-2 (3w), Ashwin 10-0-56-1 (3w), Jadeja 7-0-38-1 (1w)

India innings P. Patel c Cook b Bresnan 12 A. Rahane c Dernbach b Bresnan 14 G. Gambhir not out 84 V. Kohli not out 112 Extras (lb-3, w-13) 16 Total (two wickets; 36.4 overs) 238

Did not bat: S. Raina, MS Dhoni, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, R. Vinay Kumar, U. Yadav, P. Kumar

Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-29

Bowling: Bresnan 7-1-41-2 (1w), Finn 9-0-50-0 (2w), Dernbach 5.4-0-41-0 (1w), Swann 8-0-52-0 (1w), Bopara 3-0-21-0 (3w), Patel 2-0-17-0, Pietersen 2-0-13-0 (1w)

Result: India won by eight wickets

India lead five-match series 2-0.