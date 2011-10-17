Oct 17 Scoreboard from the second one-day
international between India and England in New Delhi on Monday.
England innings
A. Cook c Jadeja b P. Kumar 0
C. Kiewswetter c Kohli b Vinay Kumar 0
J. Trott c Dhoni b Vinay Kumar 34
K. Pietersen c Dhoni b Yadav 46
R. Bopara lbw b Ashwin 36
J. Bairstow c Kohli b Jadeja 35
S. Patel lbw b Yadav 42
T. Bresnan c Raina b Vinay Kumar 12
G. Swann b Vinay Kumar 7
S. Finn not out 6
J. Dernbach run out 3
Extras (lb-5, w-11) 16
Total (all out; 48.2 overs) 237
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-0 3-48 4-121 5-121 6-207 7-211 8-227
9-229
Bowling: P. Kumar 9-1-40-1 (2w), Vinay Kumar 9-1-30-4 (1w),
Kohli 5-0-18-0, Yadav 8.2-0-50-2 (3w), Ashwin 10-0-56-1 (3w),
Jadeja 7-0-38-1 (1w)
India innings
P. Patel c Cook b Bresnan 12
A. Rahane c Dernbach b Bresnan 14
G. Gambhir not out 84
V. Kohli not out 112
Extras (lb-3, w-13) 16
Total (two wickets; 36.4 overs) 238
Did not bat: S. Raina, MS Dhoni, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, R.
Vinay Kumar, U. Yadav, P. Kumar
Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-29
Bowling: Bresnan 7-1-41-2 (1w), Finn 9-0-50-0 (2w), Dernbach
5.4-0-41-0 (1w), Swann 8-0-52-0 (1w), Bopara 3-0-21-0 (3w),
Patel 2-0-17-0, Pietersen 2-0-13-0 (1w)
Result: India won by eight wickets
India lead five-match series 2-0.
