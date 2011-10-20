Oct 20 Scoreboard from the third one-day international between India and England at Mohali, India, on Thursday.

India won by five wickets

England innings A. Cook lbw b Vinay Kumar 3 C. Kieswetter b Kohli 36 J. Trott not out 98 K. Pietersen lbw b Jadeja 64 R. Bopara b P. Kumar 24 S. Patel not out 70 Extras (lb-1, w-2) 3 Total (four wickets; 50 overs) 298

Did not bat: J. Bairstow, T. Bresnan, G. Swann, S. Finn, J. Dernbach

Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-53 3-154 4-195

Bowling: P. Kumar 10-0-56-1 (2w), Vinay Kumar 9-1-64-1, V. Kohli 3-0-20-1, U. Yadav 10-0-71-0, R. Ashwin 10-0-45-0, R. Jadeja 8-0-41-1

India innings P. Patel lbw b Bresnan 38 A. Rahane c Cook b Finn 91 G. Gambhir c Pietersen b Finn 58 V. Kohli lbw b Swann 35 S. Raina c Pietersen b Bresnan 0 MS Dhoni not out 35 R. Jadeja not out 26 Extras (lb-8, w-7, nb-2) 17 Total (five wickets; 49.2 overs) 300

Did not bat: R. Ashwin, Vinay Kumar, U. Yadav, P. Kumar

Fall of wickets: 1-79 2-190 3-212 4-217 5-235

Bowling: S. Finn 10-0-44-2, T. Bresnan 7.2-0-62-2 (1nb, 2w), J. Dernbach 10-0-69-0 (1nb, 3w), S. Patel 10-0-50-0, G. Swann 10-0-59-1 (1w), R. Bopara 2-0-8-0 (1w)

India lead 3-0 in five-match series. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Tom Pilcher; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)