Oct 20 Scoreboard from the third one-day
international between India and England at Mohali, India, on
Thursday.
India won by five wickets
England innings
A. Cook lbw b Vinay Kumar 3
C. Kieswetter b Kohli 36
J. Trott not out 98
K. Pietersen lbw b Jadeja 64
R. Bopara b P. Kumar 24
S. Patel not out 70
Extras (lb-1, w-2) 3
Total (four wickets; 50 overs) 298
Did not bat: J. Bairstow, T. Bresnan, G. Swann, S. Finn, J.
Dernbach
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-53 3-154 4-195
Bowling: P. Kumar 10-0-56-1 (2w), Vinay Kumar 9-1-64-1, V.
Kohli 3-0-20-1, U. Yadav 10-0-71-0, R. Ashwin 10-0-45-0, R.
Jadeja 8-0-41-1
India innings
P. Patel lbw b Bresnan 38
A. Rahane c Cook b Finn 91
G. Gambhir c Pietersen b Finn 58
V. Kohli lbw b Swann 35
S. Raina c Pietersen b Bresnan 0
MS Dhoni not out 35
R. Jadeja not out 26
Extras (lb-8, w-7, nb-2) 17
Total (five wickets; 49.2 overs) 300
Did not bat: R. Ashwin, Vinay Kumar, U. Yadav, P. Kumar
Fall of wickets: 1-79 2-190 3-212 4-217 5-235
Bowling: S. Finn 10-0-44-2, T. Bresnan 7.2-0-62-2 (1nb, 2w),
J. Dernbach 10-0-69-0 (1nb, 3w), S. Patel 10-0-50-0, G. Swann
10-0-59-1 (1w), R. Bopara 2-0-8-0 (1w)
India lead 3-0 in five-match series.
