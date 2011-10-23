MUMBAI, Oct 23 Scoreboard from the fourth one-day international between India and England in Mumbai on Sunday.

England innings A. Cook lbw b Ashwin 10 C. Kieswetter lbw b P. Kumar 29 J. Trott b Vinay Kumar 39 K. Pietersen c (sub) Tiwary b Ashwin 41 R. Bopara lbw b Jadeja 8 J. Bairstow b Jadeja 9 S. Patel c Kohli b Ashwin 14 T. Bresnan b Aaron 45 S. Borthwick b Aaron 3 S. Meaker b Aaron 1 S. Finn not out 1 Extras (b-4, lb-2, w-14) 20 Total (all out; 46.1 overs) 220

Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-39 3-112 4-128 5-140 6-145 7-192 8-205 9-215

Bowling: P. Kumar 7-1-41-1 (3w), Vinay Kumar 7-1-41-1, Ashwin 10-0-38-3, Jadeja 10-0-41-2, Aaron 6.1-1-24-3 (2w), Kohli 4-0-14-0, S. Raina 2-0-15-0

India innings P. Patel b Finn 8 A. Rahane c Kieswetter b Meaker 20 G. Gambhir b Finn 1 V. Kohli not out 86 S. Raina b Finn 80 MS Dhoni not out 15 Extras (b-1, lb-6, w-5, nb-1) 13 Total (for four wickets; 40.1 overs) 223

Did not bat: R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Vinay Kumar, P. Kumar, V. Aaron

Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-21 3-46 4-177

Bowling: Bresnan 10-0-40-0 (1nb, 3w), Finn 10-0-45-3, Borthwick 8-0-59-0, Meaker 9-1-45-1, Patel 1.1-0-9-0, Bopara 2-0-18-0 (1w)

Result: India won by six wickets

India lead five-match series 4-0. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Toby Davis; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)