KOLKATA, Oct 25 Scoreboard from the fifth and final one day international between India and England at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

India won by 95 runs

India innings: A. Rahane c Kieswetter b Bresnan 42 G. Gambhir b Finn 38 V. Kohli b Finn 0 M. Tiwary c Kieswetter b Meaker 24 S. Raina run out 38 M.S Dhoni not out 75 R. Jadeja c Bell b Patel 21 R. Ashwin c Bairstow b Patel 7 P. Kumar c Bairstow b Patel 16 R. Vinay Kumar not out 0 Extras (b-2, w-8) 10 Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 271

Did not bat: V. Aaron.

Fall of wickets: 1-80 2-80 3-80 4-123 5-162 6-206 7-215 8-259.

Bowling: Bresnan 9-0-36-1, S Finn 10-2-47-2 (1w), Meaker 10-0-65-1(3w), Patel 9-0-57-3, Swann 8-0-45-0, Bopara 4-1-19-0.

England innings: C. Kieswetter lbw b Jadeja 63 A. Cook b Aaron 60 J. Trott c Kohli b Jadeja 5 I. Bell c Dhoni b Ashwin 2 R. Bopara b Raina 4 J. Bairstow c Rahane b Jadeja 2 S. Patel c Dhoni b Jadeja 18 T. Bresnan c Raina b Tiwary 0 G. Swann not out 10 S. Meaker lbw b Ashwin 1 S. Finn c Dhoni b Ashwin 2 Extras (b-4, w-5) 9 Total (All out; 37 overs) 176

Fall of wickets: 1-129 2-134 3-137 4-137 5-141 6-155 7-156 8-167 9-174 10-176

Bowling: P Kumar 5-0-34-0 (1w), Vinay Kumar 3-0-21-0, Ashwin 9-0-28-3, Tiwary 5-0-28-1 (2w), Jadeja 8-0-33-4, Aaron 3-0-19-1 (1w), Raina 4-0-9-1 (1w).

