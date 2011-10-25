UPDATE 2-Cricket-Kohli double ton leads India's Hyderabad run feast
* India first team to post 600-plus total in third successive test (Updates at close)
KOLKATA, Oct 25 Scoreboard from the fifth and final one day international between India and England at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.
India won by 95 runs
India innings: A. Rahane c Kieswetter b Bresnan 42 G. Gambhir b Finn 38 V. Kohli b Finn 0 M. Tiwary c Kieswetter b Meaker 24 S. Raina run out 38 M.S Dhoni not out 75 R. Jadeja c Bell b Patel 21 R. Ashwin c Bairstow b Patel 7 P. Kumar c Bairstow b Patel 16 R. Vinay Kumar not out 0 Extras (b-2, w-8) 10 Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 271
Did not bat: V. Aaron.
Fall of wickets: 1-80 2-80 3-80 4-123 5-162 6-206 7-215 8-259.
Bowling: Bresnan 9-0-36-1, S Finn 10-2-47-2 (1w), Meaker 10-0-65-1(3w), Patel 9-0-57-3, Swann 8-0-45-0, Bopara 4-1-19-0.
England innings: C. Kieswetter lbw b Jadeja 63 A. Cook b Aaron 60 J. Trott c Kohli b Jadeja 5 I. Bell c Dhoni b Ashwin 2 R. Bopara b Raina 4 J. Bairstow c Rahane b Jadeja 2 S. Patel c Dhoni b Jadeja 18 T. Bresnan c Raina b Tiwary 0 G. Swann not out 10 S. Meaker lbw b Ashwin 1 S. Finn c Dhoni b Ashwin 2 Extras (b-4, w-5) 9 Total (All out; 37 overs) 176
Fall of wickets: 1-129 2-134 3-137 4-137 5-141 6-155 7-156 8-167 9-174 10-176
Bowling: P Kumar 5-0-34-0 (1w), Vinay Kumar 3-0-21-0, Ashwin 9-0-28-3, Tiwary 5-0-28-1 (2w), Jadeja 8-0-33-4, Aaron 3-0-19-1 (1w), Raina 4-0-9-1 (1w).
(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Tom Pilcher
