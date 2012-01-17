UPDATE 1-Cricket-Brilliant Tahir spins South Africa to victory
* First loss for New Zealand at home this summer (Adds quotes)
Jan 17 Scoreboard at the close on the first day of the opening test between Pakistan and England in Dubai on Tuesday.
England won the toss and elected to bat.
England first innings A. Strauss b Ajmal 19 A. Cook c Akmal b Hafeez 3 J. Trott c Akmal b Cheema 17 K. Pietersen lbw b Ajmal 2 I. Bell c Akmal b Ajmal 0 E. Morgan lbw b Ajmal 24 M. Prior not out 70 S. Broad lbw b Ajmal 8 G. Swann b Rehman 34 C. Tremlett lbw b Ajmal 1 J. Anderson lbw b Ajmal 12 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (all out; 72.3 overs) 192
Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-31 3-42 4-42 5-43 6-82 7-94 8-151 9-168 10-192
Bowling: Gul 12-4-35-0, Cheema 12-0-43-1, Hafeez 6-3-5-1, Rehman 18-5-52-1, Ajmal 24.3-7-55-7
Pakistan first innings Mohammad Hafeez not out 22 Taufeeq Umar not out 18 Extras (lb-1, nb-1) 2 Total (for no wicket; 15 overs) 42
Still to bat: Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Abdur Rehman, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema
Bowling (to date): Anderson 5-1-16-0, Tremlett 3-0-13-0 (1nb), Broad 4-2-3-0, Swann 3-1-9-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Tom Pilcher; To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.