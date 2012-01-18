Jan 18 Scoreboard at close on the second day of the opening test between Pakistan and England in Dubai on Wednesday.

England won the toss and elected to bat.

England first innings: 192 (Prior 70 not out; Ajmal 7-55)

Pakistan first innings (Overnight 42-0) Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Swann 88 Taufeeq Umar b Broad 58 Azhar Ali c Prior b Broad 1 Younus Khan lbw b Trott 37 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Swann 52 Asad Shafiq c Prior b Anderson 16 Adnan Akmal not out 24 Abdur Rehman b Anderson 4 Extras (b-2, lb-4, nb-2) 8 Total (For seven wickets; 104.3 overs) 288

Fall of wickets: 1-114 2-128 3-176 4-202 5-231 6-283 7-288.

Still to bat: Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema.

Bowling (to date): Anderson 23.3-7-57-2, Tremlett 20-6-48-0(1nb), Broad 26-6-72-2(1nb), Swann 27-3-89-2, Trott 8-2-16-1.

