WELLINGTON, March 14 Scoreboard at lunch on the
first day of the second test between New Zealand and England at
the Basin Reserve on Thursday.
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl
England first innings
A. Cook c Fulton b Wagner 17
N. Compton not out 34
J. Trott not out 23
Extras (w-1) 1
Total: (for one wicket, 28 overs) 75
Fall of wickets: 1-26
Still to bat: Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Matt
Prior, Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson, Monty Panesar
Bowling: Southee 10-2-22-0, Boult 8-1-28-0, Wagner 6-2-20-1
(w-1), Martin 4-2-5-0
- -
New Zealand: Brendon McCullum (captain), Peter Fulton,
Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie,
BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Bruce Martin, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.
- -
Previous results:
First test - match drawn
- -
Remaining fixtures
March 22-26 - third test, Auckland
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)