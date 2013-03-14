WELLINGTON, March 15 Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second test between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve on Friday. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl England first innings (overnight 267-2) A. Cook c Fulton b Wagner 17 N. Compton c Taylor b Martin 100 J. Trott c Watling b Boult 121 K. Pietersen not out 68 I. Bell c Fulton b Martin 11 J. Root c Watling b Martin 10 M. Prior not out 15 Extras (w-5, lb-3, nb-3) 11 Total: (for five wickets, 120 overs) 353 Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-236 3-267 4-302 5-325 Still to bat: Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson, Monty Panesar. Bowling: Southee 28-8-60-0 (w-2), Boult 25-4-93-1 (w-1), Wagner 29-5-70-1 (w-2, nb-1), Martin 36-9-91-3 (nb-1), Williamson 2-0-14-0 (nb-1) - - New Zealand: Brendon McCullum (captain), Peter Fulton, Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Bruce Martin, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult. - - Previous results: First test - match drawn - - Remaining fixtures: March 22-26 - third test, Auckland (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)