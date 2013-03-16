WELLINGTON, March 17 Scoreboard at lunch on the
fourth day of the second test between New Zealand and England at
the Basin Reserve on Sunday.
- -
New Zealand won the toss and chose to field
- -
England first innings (465)
New Zealand first innings (254)
New Zealand second innings (following on; overnight 77-1)
P. Fulton c Cook b Anderson 45
H. Rutherford c Bell b Panesar 15
K. Williamson not out 51
R. Taylor not out 36
Extras (w-5, lb-1) 6
Total: (for two wickets, 62 overs) 153
Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-81
Bowling: Anderson 12-4-27-1, Broad 11-5-27-0 (w-1), Finn
11-2-36-0, Panesar 23-10-40-1, Trott 3-0-10-0, Root 2-0-12-0
- -
Previous results:
First test - match drawn
- -
Remaining fixtures:
March 22-26 - third test, Auckland
