UPDATE 1-Cricket-Guptill's blistering ton fashions NZ win over South Africa
* De Villiers' 72 guides Proteas to competitive total (Adds quotes)
WELLINGTON, March 17 Scoreboard at the close of play on the rain-effected fourth day of the second test between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve on Sunday. - - New Zealand won the toss and chose to field - - England first innings 465 New Zealand first innings 254 New Zealand second innings (following on; overnight 77-1) P. Fulton c Cook b Anderson 45 H. Rutherford c Bell b Panesar 15 K. Williamson not out 55 R. Taylor not out 41 Extras (w-5, lb-1) 6 Total: (for two wickets, 68 overs) 162 Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-81 Bowling: Anderson 12-4-27-1, Broad 14-6-32-0 (w-1), Finn 11-2-36-0, Panesar 26-12-44-1, Trott 3-0-10-0, Root 2-0-12-0 - - Previous results: First test - match drawn - - Remaining fixtures: March 22-26 - third test, Auckland (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
* De Villiers' 72 guides Proteas to competitive total (Adds quotes)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa Innings H. Amla b Patel 40 Q. de Kock c Ronchi b Patel 0 F. du Plessis c Santner b Neesham 67 J. Duminy b Southee 25 A. de Villiers not out 72
BENGALURU, March 1 India opener Murali Vijay on Wednesday promised better catching from his side in the second test against Australia after the hosts spilled several in their sobering defeat in the series opener in Pune.