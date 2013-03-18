WELLINGTON, March 18 Scoreboard after the second
test between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve ended
in a draw as rain prevented any play on Monday.
New Zealand won the toss and chose to field
- -
England first innings 465
New Zealand first innings 254
New Zealand second innings (following on; overnight 162-2)
P. Fulton c Cook b Anderson 45
H. Rutherford c Bell b Panesar 15
K. Williamson not out 55
R. Taylor not out 41
Extras (w-5, lb-1) 6
Total: (for two wickets, 68 overs) 162
Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-81
Bowling: Anderson 12-4-27-1, Broad 14-6-32-0 (w-1), Finn
11-2-36-0, Panesar 26-12-44-1, Trott 3-0-10-0, Root 2-0-12-0
- -
Result: Match drawn
- -
Previous results:
First test - match drawn
- -
Remaining fixtures:
March 22-26 - third test, Auckland
