WELLINGTON, March 18 Scoreboard after the second test between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve ended in a draw as rain prevented any play on Monday. New Zealand won the toss and chose to field - - England first innings 465 New Zealand first innings 254 New Zealand second innings (following on; overnight 162-2) P. Fulton c Cook b Anderson 45 H. Rutherford c Bell b Panesar 15 K. Williamson not out 55 R. Taylor not out 41 Extras (w-5, lb-1) 6 Total: (for two wickets, 68 overs) 162 Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-81 Bowling: Anderson 12-4-27-1, Broad 14-6-32-0 (w-1), Finn 11-2-36-0, Panesar 26-12-44-1, Trott 3-0-10-0, Root 2-0-12-0 - - Result: Match drawn - - Previous results: First test - match drawn - - Remaining fixtures: March 22-26 - third test, Auckland (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)