AUCKLAND, March 22 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the third test between New Zealand and England at Eden Park on Friday. England won the toss and chose to bowl New Zealand first innings P. Fulton not out 41 H. Rutherford c Cook b Finn 37 K. Williamson not out 0 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total: (for one wicket, 28 overs) 79 Fall of wicket: 1-79 Still to bat: Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie, Brendon McCullum (captain), BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Bruce Martin, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult. Bowling: Anderson 8-3-13-0, Broad 8-1-32-0, Finn 8-2-19-1, Panesar 4-1-14-0 - - England: Alastair Cook (captain), Nick Compton, Jonathan Trott, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson, Monty Panesar. - - Previous results: First test - match drawn Second test - match drawn - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)