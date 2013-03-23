AUCKLAND, March 24 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the third test between New Zealand and England at Eden Park on Sunday. England won the toss and chose to bowl New Zealand first innings (443) England first innings (overnight 50-2) A. Cook c Watling b Boult 4 N. Compton lbw b Southee 13 J. Trott lbw b Boult 27 I. Bell lbw b Southee 17 J. Root not out 15 J. Bairstow lbw b Boult 3 M. Prior not out 11 Extras (w-2) 2 Total (for five wickets, 54 overs) 92 Still to bat: Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson, Monty Panesar Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-44 3-61 4-65 5-72 Bowling: Boult 17-7-42-3, Southee 14-5-25-2 (w-1), Wagner 9-3-13-0 (w-1), Martin 14-8-12-0 - - Previous results: First test - match drawn Second test - match drawn - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)