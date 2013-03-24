AUCKLAND, March 24 Scoreboard at the end of England's innings after tea on the third day of the third test against New Zealand at Eden Park on Sunday. England won the toss and chose to bowl New Zealand first innings (443) England first innings (overnight 50-2) A. Cook c Watling b Boult 4 N. Compton lbw b Southee 13 J. Trott lbw b Boult 27 I. Bell lbw b Southee 17 J. Root b Southee 45 J. Bairstow lbw b Boult 3 M. Prior c Rutherford b Wagner 73 S. Broad c Rutherford b Boult 16 S. Finn c Taylor b Boult 0 J. Anderson c Watling b Boult 4 M. Panesar not out 0 Extras (w-2) 2 Total (all out, 89.2 overs) 204 Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-44 3-61 4-65 5-72 6-173 7-200 8-200 9-204 Bowling: Boult 25-9-68-6, Southee 23.2-9-44-3 (w-1), Wagner 15-3-36-1 (w-1), Martin 26-10-56-0 - - Previous results: First test - match drawn Second test - match drawn - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)