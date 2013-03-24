AUCKLAND, March 25 Scoreboard at lunch on the
fourth day of the third test between New Zealand and England at
Eden Park on Monday.
England won the toss and chose to bowl
New Zealand first innings (443)
England first innings (204)
New Zealand second innings (overnight 35-3)
P. Fulton not out 91
H. Rutherford c Bell b Broad 0
K. Williamson b Anderson 1
R. Taylor lbw b Broad 3
D. Brownlie c Bell b Panesar 28
B. McCullum not out 44
Extras (lb-9) 9
Total: (for four wickets, 49 overs) 176
Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-5 3-8 4-82
Bowling: Anderson 16-6-47-1, Broad 13-4-33-2, Finn
10-1-31-0, Panesar 9-4-52-1, Trott 1-0-4-0
- -
Previous results:
First test - match drawn
Second test - match drawn
- -
