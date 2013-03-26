AUCKLAND, March 26 Scoreboard at the conclusion of the drawn third and final test between New Zealand and England at Eden Park on Tuesday. The series finished 0-0. England won the toss and chose to bowl New Zealand first innings (443) England first innings (204) New Zealand second innings (241-6 dec.) England second innings (overnight 90-4) A. Cook c Brownlie b Williamson 43 N. Compton c Watling b Southee 2 J. Trott c Watling b Wagner 37 I. Bell c Southee b Wagner 75 S. Finn c Southee b Williamson 0 J. Root lbw b Boult 29 J. Bairstow c Taylor b Southee 6 M. Prior not out 110 S. Broad c Taylor b Williamson 6 J. Anderson c Taylor b Williamson 0 M. Panesar not out 2 Extras: (lb-4, nb-1) 5 Total: (for nine wickets, 143 overs) 315 Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-60 3-90 4-90 5-150 6-159 7-237 8-304 9-304 Bowling: Boult 29-13-55-1 (nb-1), Southee 30-6-77-2, Martin 39-18-74-0, Wagner 25-8-61-2, Williamson 20-8-44-4 - - Result: Match drawn - - - Previous results: First test - match drawn Second test - match drawn - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)