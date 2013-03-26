Cricket-West Indian Russell could face extended ban
KINGSTON, March 8 West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is facing the prospect of an extension to his one-year ban for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
AUCKLAND, March 26 Scoreboard at the conclusion of the drawn third and final test between New Zealand and England at Eden Park on Tuesday. The series finished 0-0. England won the toss and chose to bowl New Zealand first innings (443) England first innings (204) New Zealand second innings (241-6 dec.) England second innings (overnight 90-4) A. Cook c Brownlie b Williamson 43 N. Compton c Watling b Southee 2 J. Trott c Watling b Wagner 37 I. Bell c Southee b Wagner 75 S. Finn c Southee b Williamson 0 J. Root lbw b Boult 29 J. Bairstow c Taylor b Southee 6 M. Prior not out 110 S. Broad c Taylor b Williamson 6 J. Anderson c Taylor b Williamson 0 M. Panesar not out 2 Extras: (lb-4, nb-1) 5 Total: (for nine wickets, 143 overs) 315 Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-60 3-90 4-90 5-150 6-159 7-237 8-304 9-304 Bowling: Boult 29-13-55-1 (nb-1), Southee 30-6-77-2, Martin 39-18-74-0, Wagner 25-8-61-2, Williamson 20-8-44-4 - - Result: Match drawn - - - Previous results: First test - match drawn Second test - match drawn - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)
March 8 Australia captain Steve Smith and his India counterpart Virat Kohli have escaped any charges after a controversial Decision Review System (DRS) incident in this week's Bengaluru test, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.
