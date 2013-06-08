June 8 Scoreboard in the Champions Trophy Group A match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. England innings A.Cook c Wade b Watson 30 I.Bell b Faulkner 91 J.Trott c Wade b Starc 43 J.Root c Bailey b McKay 12 E.Morgan b McKay 8 R.Bopara not out 46 J.Buttler b Faulkner 1 T.Bresnan not out 19 Extras (lb-12 w-6 nb-1) 19 Total (for six wickets, 50 overs) 269 Did not bat: S.Broad, J.Tredwell, J.Anderson. Bowling: Starc 10-0-75-1 (1nb 1w), Johnson 8-0-44-0 (1w), McKay 10-0-38-2 (1w), Watson 7-0-26-1, Faulkner 10-0-48-2 (1w), Voges 3-0-13-0, Marsh 2-0-15-0 (2w). Australia innings D.Warner c Buttler b Broad 9 S.Watson c Cook b Bresnan 24 P.Hughes lbw b Root 30 G.Bailey c Root b Tredwell 55 A.Voges b Bresnan 15 M.Marsh c Morgan b Anderson 5 M.Wade c Buttler b Anderson 1 J.Faulkner not out 54 M.Johnson c Morgan b Bopara 8 M.Starc b Anderson 5 C.McKay not out 7 Extras (lb-6 w-1 nb-1) 8 Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 221 Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-47 3-94 40-127 5-134 6-136 7-151 8-175 9-190. Bowling: Anderson 10-0-30-0, Broad 10-2-35-1, Bresnan 10-1-45-2 (1nb 1w), Tredwell 10-1-51-1, Root 5-0-20-1, Bopara 5-0-34-1. England won the toss and chose to bat Result: England won by 48 runs (Compiled by John Mehaffey)