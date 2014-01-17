Jan 17 Scoreboard after Australia beat England
by one wicket in the second one-day international in Brisbane on
Friday.
England won the toss
England innings
A. Cook c & b Maxwell 22
I. Bell run out 68
J. Root lbw b Johnson 2
G. Balance st Haddin b Maxwell 9
E. Morgan c Clarke b Faulkner 106
R. Bopara c Bailey b Faulkner 24
J. Buttler c Clarke b Coulter-Nile 49
B. Stokes c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 0
T. Bresnan not out 1
C. Jordan not out 2
Extras (lb-4, w-12, nb-1) 17
Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 300
Did not bat: B. Rankin
Fall of wickets: 1-57 2-60 3-78 4-139 5-178 6-295 7-296
8-297
Bowling: McKay 9-0-61-0 (3w), Johnson 10-0-59-1 (6w),
Coulter-Nile 9-0-55-2 (2w), Faulkner 10-0-73-2, Maxwell
8-0-31-2, Clarke 4-0-17-0 (1nb)
Australia innings
D. Warner c & b Jordan 18
A. Finch c Ballance b Jordan 0
S. Marsh b Root 55
M. Clarke c Ballance b Root 17
G. Bailey lbw b Rankin 24
G. Maxwell c Bopara b Bresnan 54
B. Haddin c Cook b Bresnan 26
N. Coulter-Nile lbw b Stokes 16
J. Faulkner not out 69
M. Johnson c Buttler b Bopara 2
C. McKay not out 2
Extras (lb-8, w-10) 18
Total (nine wickets; 49.3 overs) 301
Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-32 3-70 4-114 5-120 6-200 7-206 8-235
9-244
Bowling: Rankin 7-0-36-1 (2w), Jordan 9-0-53-2 (2w), Bresnan
9.3-0-64-2, Stokes 10-0-75-1 (3w), Root 9-0-46-2, Bopara
5-0-19-1 (3w)
Result: Australia won by one wicket.
Australia lead series 2-0.
