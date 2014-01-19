SYDNEY Jan 19 Scoreboard after Australia beat England by seven wickets in the third one-day international in Sydney on Sunday.

England won the toss and elected to bat.

England innings A. Cook c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 35 I. Bell run out 29 B. Stokes c Clarke b Doherty 15 G. Ballance c Christian b Coulter-Nile 26 E. Morgan c & b Christian 54 R. Bopara c Haddin b Faulkner 21 J. Buttler b Christian 4 T. Bresnan not out 41 S. Broad c Haddin b Coulter-Nile 1 C. Jordan c Finch b Faulkner 10 J. Tredwell not out 2 Extras (lb-2, w-2, nb-1) 5 Total (nine wickets; 50 overs) 243

Fall of wickets: 1-50 2-70 3-91 4-121 5-177 6-186 7-195 8-198 9-225

Bowling: Faulkner 6-0-35-2, Pattinson 6-0-41-0 (1nb, 2w), Coulter-Nile 10-0-47-3, Doherty 10-2-28-1, Maxwell 9-0-38-0, Christian 9-0-52-2

Australia innings A. Finch C Bopara b Jordan 22 D. Warner c Bell b Stokes 71 S. Marsh not out 71 M. Clarke b Bopara 34 B. Haddin not out 37 Extras (lb-4, w-5) 9 Total (three wickets; 40 overs) 244

Did not bat: G. Maxwell, D. Christian, J. Pattinson, J. Faulkner, N. Coulter-Nile, X. Doherty

Fall of wickets: 1-43 2-121 3-172

Bowling: Jordan 9-0-56-1 (2w), Broad 8-0-61-0 (2w), Bresnan 6-0-42-0, Tredwell 9-0-42-0, Bopara 5-0-16-1 (1w), Stokes 3-0-23-1

Australia win by seven wickets.

Australia lead series 3-0. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)