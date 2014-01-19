UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
SYDNEY Jan 19 Scoreboard after Australia beat England by seven wickets in the third one-day international in Sydney on Sunday.
England won the toss and elected to bat.
England innings A. Cook c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 35 I. Bell run out 29 B. Stokes c Clarke b Doherty 15 G. Ballance c Christian b Coulter-Nile 26 E. Morgan c & b Christian 54 R. Bopara c Haddin b Faulkner 21 J. Buttler b Christian 4 T. Bresnan not out 41 S. Broad c Haddin b Coulter-Nile 1 C. Jordan c Finch b Faulkner 10 J. Tredwell not out 2 Extras (lb-2, w-2, nb-1) 5 Total (nine wickets; 50 overs) 243
Fall of wickets: 1-50 2-70 3-91 4-121 5-177 6-186 7-195 8-198 9-225
Bowling: Faulkner 6-0-35-2, Pattinson 6-0-41-0 (1nb, 2w), Coulter-Nile 10-0-47-3, Doherty 10-2-28-1, Maxwell 9-0-38-0, Christian 9-0-52-2
Australia innings A. Finch C Bopara b Jordan 22 D. Warner c Bell b Stokes 71 S. Marsh not out 71 M. Clarke b Bopara 34 B. Haddin not out 37 Extras (lb-4, w-5) 9 Total (three wickets; 40 overs) 244
Did not bat: G. Maxwell, D. Christian, J. Pattinson, J. Faulkner, N. Coulter-Nile, X. Doherty
Fall of wickets: 1-43 2-121 3-172
Bowling: Jordan 9-0-56-1 (2w), Broad 8-0-61-0 (2w), Bresnan 6-0-42-0, Tredwell 9-0-42-0, Bopara 5-0-16-1 (1w), Stokes 3-0-23-1
Australia win by seven wickets.
Australia lead series 3-0. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams