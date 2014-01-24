Jan 24 Scoreboard after England beat Australia by 57 runs in the fourth one-day international in Perth on Saturday.

Australia won the toss and decided to field.

England innings A. Cook b Maxwell 44 I. Bell c Faulkner b Christian 55 B. Stokes c Wade b Faulkner 70 G. Ballance c Smith b Pattinson 18 E. Morgan c Christian b Faulkner 33 R. Bopara c sub b Coulter-Nile 3 J. Buttler c Johnson b Faulkner 71 T. Bresnan c Johnson b Faulkner 2 S. Broad not out 4 C. Jordan not out 0 Extras (w-16) 16 Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 316

Did not bat: J. Tredwell

Fall of wickets: 1-87 2-138 3-190 4-206 5-216 6-287 7-312 8-312

Bowling: Johnson 10-0-72-0 (1w), Pattinson 8-0-63-1 (5w), Faulkner 10-0-67-4 (2w), Coulter-Nile 10-0-62-1 (3w), Maxwell 9-0-37-1 (2w), Christian 3-0-15-1 (3w)

Australia innings S. Marsh c Bell b Bresnan 15 A. Finch c Broad b Bresnan 108 M. Wade c Cook b Bopara 23 G. Bailey c Buttler b Stokes 11 S. Smith c Buttler b Broad 19 G. Maxwell c Buttler b Stokes 26 D. Christian c Ballance b Broad 23 J. Faulkner c Buttler b Stokes 2 M. Johnson b Stokes 6 N. Coulter-Nile not out 9 J. Pattinson c Buttler b Bresnan 4 Extras (lb-4, w-9) 13 Total (all out; 47.4 overs) 259

Fall of wickets: 1-46 2-110 3-132 4-174 5-189 6-222 7-230 8-239 9-247

Bowling: Jordan 9-0-57-0 (2w), Broad 10-0-56-2, Bresnan 8.4-0-45-3 (3w), Tredwell 5-0-26-0, Bopara 6-1-32-1, Stokes 9-1-39-4 (4w)

England won by 57 runs.

