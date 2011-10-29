KOLKATA, Oct 29 Scoreboard from the Twenty20 international between India and England at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Result: England win by six wickets

India innings R. Uthappa c Kieswetter b Bresnan 1 A. Rahane c Kieswetter b Finn 0 V. Kohli c Hales b Bresnan 15 S. Raina c Bairstow b Finn 39 M. Tiwary b Patel 15 MS Dhoni run out 21 R. Jadeja b Finn 0 Y. Pathan b Bopara 10 P. Kumar b Bopara 0 R. Ashwin not out 17 Extras (lb-1, w-1) 2 Total (nine wickets; 20 overs) 120

Did not bat: R. Vinay Kumar

Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-5 3-26 4-66 5-74 6-74 7-91 8-91 9-120

Bowling: Finn 4-0-22-3, Bresnan 4-1-19-2, Dernbach 4-0-26-0, Patel 3-0-13-1, Swann 2-0-23-0, Bopara 3-1-16-2 (1w)

England innings A. Hales c Rahane b Pathan 11 C. Kieswetter c Tiwary b Jadeja 12 K. Pietersen lbw b Raina 53 S. Patel c Tiwary b Kohli 21 R. Bopara not out 14 J. Bairstow not out 2 Extras (b-1, lb-3, w-4) 8 Total (four wickets; 18.4 overs) 121

Did not bat: J. Buttler, T. Bresnan, G. Swann, S. Finn, J. Dernbach

Fall of wickets: 1-21 2-40 3-100 4-106

Bowling: Ashwin 4-0-20-0 (1w), Pathan 3-0-34-1, Jadeja 4-1-9-1 (1w), Kumar 1-0-13-0, Vinay Kumar 2-0-19-0, Kohli 2.4-0-13-1, Raina 2-0-9-1 (1w)

