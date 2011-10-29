KOLKATA, Oct 29 Scoreboard from the Twenty20
international between India and England at Eden Gardens on
Saturday.
Result: England win by six wickets
India innings
R. Uthappa c Kieswetter b Bresnan 1
A. Rahane c Kieswetter b Finn 0
V. Kohli c Hales b Bresnan 15
S. Raina c Bairstow b Finn 39
M. Tiwary b Patel 15
MS Dhoni run out 21
R. Jadeja b Finn 0
Y. Pathan b Bopara 10
P. Kumar b Bopara 0
R. Ashwin not out 17
Extras (lb-1, w-1) 2
Total (nine wickets; 20 overs) 120
Did not bat: R. Vinay Kumar
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-5 3-26 4-66 5-74 6-74 7-91 8-91 9-120
Bowling: Finn 4-0-22-3, Bresnan 4-1-19-2, Dernbach 4-0-26-0,
Patel 3-0-13-1, Swann 2-0-23-0, Bopara 3-1-16-2 (1w)
England innings
A. Hales c Rahane b Pathan 11
C. Kieswetter c Tiwary b Jadeja 12
K. Pietersen lbw b Raina 53
S. Patel c Tiwary b Kohli 21
R. Bopara not out 14
J. Bairstow not out 2
Extras (b-1, lb-3, w-4) 8
Total (four wickets; 18.4 overs) 121
Did not bat: J. Buttler, T. Bresnan, G. Swann, S. Finn, J.
Dernbach
Fall of wickets: 1-21 2-40 3-100 4-106
Bowling: Ashwin 4-0-20-0 (1w), Pathan 3-0-34-1, Jadeja
4-1-9-1 (1w), Kumar 1-0-13-0, Vinay Kumar 2-0-19-0, Kohli
2.4-0-13-1, Raina 2-0-9-1 (1w)
