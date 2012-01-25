ABU DHABI, Jan 25 Scoreboard at the close
on the opening day of the second test between Pakistan and
England at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.
Pakistan first innings:
Mohammad Hafeez b Panesar 31
Taufeeq Umar b Swann 16
Azhar Ali b Broad 24
Younus Khan b Broad 24
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 83
Asad Shafiq lbw b Swann 58
Adnan Akmal lbw b Broad 9
Abdur Rehman b Swann 0
Saeed Ajmal not out 0
Extras: (b-8, lb-1, nb-2) 11
Total: (seven wickets; 94 overs) 256
Fall of wickets: 1-51 2-61 3-98 4-103 5-203 6-216 7-243
Still to bat: Umar Gul, Junaid Khan.
Bowling (to date): Anderson 18-5-45-0 (nb-1), Broad
23-3-47-3 (nb-1), Panesar 33-9-91-1, Swann 18-2-52-3, Trott
2-0-12-0
England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan
Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan, Matt Prior,
Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Monty Panesar.
