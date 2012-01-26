FACTBOX-Cricket-India's low test totals at home
PUNE, India, Feb 25 India were dismissed for 107 in the second innings of the first test against Australia on Saturday. Below are India's lowest totals in test matches played on home soil.
ABU DHABI, Jan 26 Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the second test between Pakistan and England at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.
England first innings A. Strauss c Shafiq b Hafeez 11 A. Cook lbw b Ajmal 94 J. Trott b Rehman 74 I. Bell not out 4 K. Pietersen caught Hafeez b Ajmal 14 E. Morgan c Hafeez b Ajmal 3
Extras: (b-4, lb-2, nb-1) 7
Total: (for five wickets, 84.5 overs) 207
Fall of wicket: 1-27 2-166 3-198 4-203 5-207
To bat: M.Prior, S.Broad, G.Swann, J.Anderson, M.Panesar.
Bowling: Umar Gul 10-1-35-0, Junaid Khan 6-0-20-0, Mohammad Hafeez 19-4-40-1, Saeed Ajmal 29.5-5-67-3, Abdur Rehman 20-7-39-1.
Pakistan first innings (overnight 256-7) Mohammad Hafeez b Panesar 31 Taufeeq Umar b Swann 16 Azhar Ali b Broad 24 Younus Khan b Broad 24 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Broad 84 Asad Shafiq lbw b Swann 58 Adnan Akmal lbw b Broad 9 Abdur Rehman b Swann 0 Saeed Ajmal lbw b Anderson 0 Umar Gul not out 0 Junaid Khan c Swann b Anderson 0
Extras: (b-8, lb-1, nb-2) 11
Total: (all out; 96.4 overs) 257
Fall of wickets: 1-51 2-61 3-98 4-103 5-203 6-216 7-243 8-257 9-257
Bowling: Anderson 19.4-5-46-2 (nb-1), Broad 24-4-47-4 (nb-1), Panesar 33-9-91-1, Swann 18-2-52-3, Trott 2-0-12-0
PUNE, India, Feb 25 Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe took 12 wickets in the match to help Australia beat India by 333 runs on Saturday as the tourists took a 1-0 lead in the four-test series between the world's top-ranked sides.
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Neesham b de Grandhomme 68 H. Amla c Williamson b Southee 7 F. du Plessis c Southee b de Grandhomme 36 A. de Villiers c Neesham b Boult 85 J. Duminy run out (Southee) 16