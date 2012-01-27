ABU DHABI, Jan 27 Scoreboard at the end of
day three of the second test between Pakistan and England at the
Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.
Pakistan first innings : 257 all out (Misbah-ul-Haq 84, Asad
Shafiq 58; S. Broad 4-47, G. Swann 3-52).
Pakistan second innings
Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Panesar 22
Taufeeq Umar b Swann 7
Azhar Ali not out 46
Younis Khan b Panesar 1
Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Panesar 12
Asad Shafiq not out 35
Extras (lb 2) 2
Total (4 wickets; 61 overs) 125
Fall of wickets 1-29 2-29 3-36 4-54
Bowling: James Anderson 10-31-0, Stuart Broad 11-16-0, Monty
Panesar 25-44-3, Graeme Swann 15-32-1
England first innings (overnight 207-5):
A. Strauss c Shafiq b Hafeez 11
A. Cook lbw b Ajmal 94
J. Trott b Rehman 74
K. Pietersen c Hafeez b Ajmal 14
I. Bell lbw b Gul 29
E. Morgan c Hafeez b Ajmal 3
M. Prior lbw b Ajmal 3
S. Broad not out 58
G. Swann lbw b Rehman 15
J. Anderson b Hafeez 13
M. Panesar lbw b Hafeez 0
Extras (b-5, lb-7, nb-1) 13
Total (all out; 112 overs) 327
Fall of wickets: 1-27 2-166 3-198 4-203 5-207 6-227 7-268
8-291 9-327.
Bowling: Umar Gul 13-1-53-1, Junaid Khan 8-0-33-0, Mohammad
Hafeez 22-4-54-3, Saeed Ajmal 40-6-108-4 (nb-1), Abdur Rehman
29-9-67-2.
