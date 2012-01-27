ABU DHABI, Jan 27 Scoreboard at the end of day three of the second test between Pakistan and England at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan first innings : 257 all out (Misbah-ul-Haq 84, Asad Shafiq 58; S. Broad 4-47, G. Swann 3-52).

Pakistan second innings Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Panesar 22 Taufeeq Umar b Swann 7 Azhar Ali not out 46 Younis Khan b Panesar 1 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Panesar 12 Asad Shafiq not out 35

Extras (lb 2) 2

Total (4 wickets; 61 overs) 125

Fall of wickets 1-29 2-29 3-36 4-54

Bowling: James Anderson 10-31-0, Stuart Broad 11-16-0, Monty Panesar 25-44-3, Graeme Swann 15-32-1

England first innings (overnight 207-5): A. Strauss c Shafiq b Hafeez 11 A. Cook lbw b Ajmal 94 J. Trott b Rehman 74 K. Pietersen c Hafeez b Ajmal 14 I. Bell lbw b Gul 29 E. Morgan c Hafeez b Ajmal 3 M. Prior lbw b Ajmal 3 S. Broad not out 58 G. Swann lbw b Rehman 15 J. Anderson b Hafeez 13 M. Panesar lbw b Hafeez 0 Extras (b-5, lb-7, nb-1) 13 Total (all out; 112 overs) 327

Fall of wickets: 1-27 2-166 3-198 4-203 5-207 6-227 7-268 8-291 9-327.

Bowling: Umar Gul 13-1-53-1, Junaid Khan 8-0-33-0, Mohammad Hafeez 22-4-54-3, Saeed Ajmal 40-6-108-4 (nb-1), Abdur Rehman 29-9-67-2.

