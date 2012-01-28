ABU DHABI, Jan 28 Scoreboard at the end of
the second test between Pakistan and England at the Sheikh Zayed
Stadium on Saturday.
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Pakistan first innings: 257 (Misbah-ul-Haq 84, Asad
Shafiq 58; S. Broad 4-47, G. Swann 3-52).
England first innings: 327 (A. Cook 94, J. Trott 74, S.
Broad 58 not out; Saeed Ajmal 4-108, Mohammad Hafeez 3-54).
Pakistan second innings (overnight 125-4)
Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Panesar 22
Taufeeq Umar b Swann 7
Azhar Ali c Prior b Anderson 68
Younis Khan b Panesar 1
Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Panesar 12
Asad Shafiq c Anderson b Panesar 43
Adnan Akmal c Strauss b Broad 13
Abdur Rehman lbw b Swann 10
Saeed Ajmal c Anderson b Panesar 17
Umar Gul not out 10
Junaid Khan b Panesar 0
Extras (b-5, lb-6) 11
Total (all out; 99.2 overs) 214
Fall of wickets: 1-29 2-29 3-36 4-54 5-142 6-170 7-172 8-198
9-208.
Bowling: Anderson 14-3-39-1, Broad 20-9-36-1, Panesar
38.2-18-62-6, Swann 27-5-66-2.
England 2nd innings:
A. Strauss lbw b Rehman 32
A. Cook c & b Hafeez 7
I. Bell b Ajmal 3
K. Pietersen lbw b Rehman 1
E. Morgan b Rehman 0
M. Prior c Shafiq b Ajmal 18
J. Trott lbw b Rehman 1
S. Broad b Rehman 0
G. Swann lbw b Ajmal 0
J. Anderson c Gul b Rehman 1
M. Panesar not out 0
Extras (lb-9) 9
Total (all out; 36.1 overs) 72
Fall of wickets: 1-21 2-26 3-33 4-37 5-56 6-68 7-68 8-71
9-72.
Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 8-3-11-1, Umar Gul 3-0-5-0, Saeed
Ajmal 15-7-22-3, Abdur Rehman 10.1-4-25-6.
Pakistan lead the three-match series 2-0.
(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Toby
Davis; To comment on this story: email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more cricket