ABU DHABI, Jan 28 Scoreboard at the end of the second test between Pakistan and England at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.

Pakistan first innings: 257 (Misbah-ul-Haq 84, Asad Shafiq 58; S. Broad 4-47, G. Swann 3-52).

England first innings: 327 (A. Cook 94, J. Trott 74, S. Broad 58 not out; Saeed Ajmal 4-108, Mohammad Hafeez 3-54).

Pakistan second innings (overnight 125-4) Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Panesar 22 Taufeeq Umar b Swann 7 Azhar Ali c Prior b Anderson 68 Younis Khan b Panesar 1 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Panesar 12 Asad Shafiq c Anderson b Panesar 43 Adnan Akmal c Strauss b Broad 13 Abdur Rehman lbw b Swann 10 Saeed Ajmal c Anderson b Panesar 17 Umar Gul not out 10 Junaid Khan b Panesar 0 Extras (b-5, lb-6) 11 Total (all out; 99.2 overs) 214

Fall of wickets: 1-29 2-29 3-36 4-54 5-142 6-170 7-172 8-198 9-208.

Bowling: Anderson 14-3-39-1, Broad 20-9-36-1, Panesar 38.2-18-62-6, Swann 27-5-66-2.

England 2nd innings: A. Strauss lbw b Rehman 32 A. Cook c & b Hafeez 7 I. Bell b Ajmal 3 K. Pietersen lbw b Rehman 1 E. Morgan b Rehman 0 M. Prior c Shafiq b Ajmal 18 J. Trott lbw b Rehman 1 S. Broad b Rehman 0 G. Swann lbw b Ajmal 0 J. Anderson c Gul b Rehman 1 M. Panesar not out 0 Extras (lb-9) 9 Total (all out; 36.1 overs) 72

Fall of wickets: 1-21 2-26 3-33 4-37 5-56 6-68 7-68 8-71 9-72.

Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 8-3-11-1, Umar Gul 3-0-5-0, Saeed Ajmal 15-7-22-3, Abdur Rehman 10.1-4-25-6.

Pakistan lead the three-match series 2-0.

